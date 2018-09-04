The Navy says 1 Small ACT can save a life during suicide prevention month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Navy is taking action for every Sailor in the fleet.

The Navy has used the "Every Sailor, Every Day" campaign since 2014, adding the "1 Small ACT" message through their Suicide Prevention Branch in recent years.

The idea is simple: everyday actions can save lives.

This year, the Navy continues to use "1 Small ACT" to enlist all members of the Navy community in the fight against suicide.

"Every day, we must actively encourage each other to take charge of our health by caring for our spiritual, emotional, behavioral, social and physical needs. That’s the difference between prevention and intervention; prevention requires ongoing nourishment while intervention demands taking the right actions in the right manner at the right time. And in all that we do, we must ensure that we’re promoting hope for the present and future, demonstrating the power

that 1 Small ACT can have on others," wrote Captain Heidi Angle, Director of the Navy Suicide Prevention Branch, in a toolkit for the efforts this year.

The Military Crisis Line offers confidential support for active duty and reserve service members and their families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at www.militarycrisisline.net or send a text message to 838255.