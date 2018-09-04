‘Skins scoop: Redskins release depth chart for season opener

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – It’s unofficially officially game week in the NFL. How do we know? The Redskins’ first unofficial depth chart has been released.

Despite being signed after the end of training camp and appearing in just one preseason game, Adrian Peterson is listed as Washington’s starting running back vs. Arizona – Peterson’s former team.

First round draft pick Daron Payne is listed as the starting nose tackle, joining fellow Alabama product Jonathan Allen on the defensive line – in addition to Matt Ioannidis.

Danny Johnson and Greg Stroman, a pair of rookies, are the top two kick returners on the depth chart, while veteran Jamison Crowder continues to be listed as the team’s top punt returner.