Season 16 of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ kicks off with laughs and celebrities!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is back for its 16th season starting Tuesday, September 4 at 3 p.m.

The premiere week will have even more fun, unparalleled generosity, and a daily dose of laughter, coupled with a star-studded roster of guests, right here on News 3!

On Tuesday the queen of daytime will sit down with the queen of hip-hop Nicki Minaj fresh off her new album release.

Together, they will give deserving and unsuspecting fans the ultimate surprise of a lifetime!

Premiere week will continue with one of Hollywood’s favorite leading men Mark Wahlberh who will chat about his upcoming comedy, “Instant Family,” and John David Washington who will discuss his break out role in the critically acclaimed summer film, “BlacKkKlansman.”

Then, legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac will take the stage for an exclusive and rare performance of two of their classic hit songs prior to their North American tour.

This marks the band’s first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and their first TV appearance with new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

On September 6 the multi-talented actress Anna Kendrick will dish about her upcoming mystery thriller, “A Simple Favor,” followed by writer, director, and producer of “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, who will discuss his box office hit.

Plus, music icon Cher will join Ellen for a sit-down interview and an exclusive special performance of “SOS” from her upcoming ABBA tribute album, “Dancing Queen,” on Friday, September 7!