Recognizing signs of depression in children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, millions of children and teens in the United States are struggling with depression and anxiety, and many are not getting treatment.

Stephanie Osler, a licensed clinical social worker at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters , explained that your child may be showing signs of depression if:

He's sad and irritable more days than not.

He's not enjoying the things he used to.

He withdraws from family and friends.

He lacks the energy to complete tasks.

He has trouble focusing

He's expressing feelings of worthlessness.

There is a marked change in his eating habits and/or weight, either eating too much or too little.

He's sleeping too much or too little.

He complains of aches and pains with no medical reason.

He shows no interest in the future.

He has frequent thoughts about dying and suicide.

In her blog, "Signs of Childhood Depression," Osler shares the following advice for parents:

"If you think your child is depressed talk to him, and talk to his pediatrician. Other conditions can look like depression. Your child’s pediatrician can rule out medical causes and can recommend counseling or refer you to a specialist for evaluation and treatment. Make sure he’s eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep and exercise, limit screen time, praise and celebrate good behavior and point out strengths, and be sure to schedule some one-on-one time together to do things you both enjoy. Older kids may not want help; show them your love and support anyway. Talk to them and listen to what they have to say.

"Depression can often be mistaken for laziness or moodiness. Help others understand your child is not making his symptoms up and talk to them about family history to increase their understanding. The good news is depression and other mood disorders are treatable. Early intervention is key, seek help sooner rather than later. Without help, symptoms can get worse and may lead to problems in school, substance abuse, self-harm and even suicide.

"CHKD offers help for children and families with behavioral challenges at the main hospital in Norfolk, as well as CHKD locations in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Hampton. Please talk to your child's pediatrician about a referral to the program. Our team will work with you and your child to establish specific targets achievable within 12-20 therapy sessions. For more information, visit us online or email Behavioral.Health@CHKD.org."