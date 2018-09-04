Police respond to crash involving school bus in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash in Norfolk around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on the first day of school for students in the area.

Officials tell News 3 the crash was in the intersection of Granby Street and Thole Street.

Police said students were on board when the crash occurred, but that no injuries were reported.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Both Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the incident.

It is not known at this time if it is a Norfolk Public Schools bus.