Police make arrest in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have made an arrest in an August 31 shooting.

According to officials, 41-year-old John McKinnon is responsible for the shooting that happened in the 2900 block of Madison Ave., around 12:30 p.m.

McKinnon has been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, Firearm: shoot in public place and malicious wounding.

The victim in the shooting is a man. He was treated for his non-life threatening wounds at a local hospital.