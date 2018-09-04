Officials searching for missing Isle of Wight Co. woman

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 33-year-old Amy Marie Sanders was last seen at her home in the Clyde’s Dale community on August 30. They say her disappearance is under unknown circumstances.

Sanders is described as a white woman who is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 113 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to call the Isle of Wight County Dispatch Center at (757) 357-2151.

