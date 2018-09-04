Norfolk women make sure kids don’t go hungry in the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Tina Corbett and Denise Smith are residents of Park Terrace Apartments in Norfolk. They’re not school teachers or community activists. They’re people who care about their community and the children who live here.

“We serve them lunch and breakfast and we’ve been doing it for like 8 years," said Corbett.

Every summer, they are up early serving up pancakes and back at lunch time serving sandwiches.

“They put everything they have in to it. Money, time. It’s a lot. The average person wouldn’t do it. These young ladies don’t get paid; they do it from their heart," according to Mrs. Joyner from the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“Helping them is helping me. They give me my life - that’s the way I look at it, and I love them," said Smith.

And these elementary school-age kids are grateful, especially on pizza day! An end-of-the-summer treat.

News 3 decided to surprise the ladies with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Noticing a few tears, News 3's Beverly Kidd asked the ladies to tell her what the program means to them.

“It means a lot because there are a lot of kids home during the summer time and they don’t have anyone," Corbett said.

And during the school year, these two neighborhood angels walk with the kids to and from the bus stop.

“We just make sure everything’s all right that they’re safe," Corbett said.

“I just love to be around them," Smith agreed. "They give me life because I don’t have any kids and I love ’em to death. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world.”

And we aren’t the only ones who recognize what these two are giving back to their neighborhood.

On behalf of the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Mrs. Joyner also surprised them with a certificate of appreciation and some flowers to brighten their day.

All because these young people have a brighter day and future, thanks to two angels in the neighborhood.