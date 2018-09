MIDDLESEX Co., Va. – Officials are searching for a missing girl.

15-year-old Kaylee Rose Miller was last seen on August 30 and is considered a runaway, the Middlesex County sheriff’s Office said.

Miller is 5’3″, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Deputies said she is possibly in the Toano or Williamsburg area with a boyfriend.

Anyone with information should call 804-758-2779.