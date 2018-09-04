Man charged in connection to missing woman pleads guilty in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Va. – The person of interest in the disappearance of Karen Rae Bosta plead guilty in Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Edward White Sr., 63, admitted to using a Discover credit card Bosta used the day after she was last seen on May 30, 2015.

The judge gave him the maximum sentencing guidelines of six weekends in jail, including 36 months of probation and parole.

Edward White Sr. also has to pay $600 in restitution fees and is prohibited of making contact with Bosta’s family.

Murin gave an emotional victim’s impact statement in front of the judge, admitting that the investigation has took a toll on her and has gotten her very sick.

“It was very freeing to be able to put it in words and let everybody know what it’s done to Karen’s family,” she said. “It ripped us apart.”

Bosta was using Murin’s Discover card to buy cigarettes at a Food Lion Store in Edenton, North Carolina on May 30, 2015.

Investigators said surveillance video caught Thomas White Sr. swiping the card at a gas pump the next day.

He plead guilty to obtaining property by false pretense and stood in silence with his head down.

The judge dropped the second charge of attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

However, Murin said they will never stop thinking about what happened to Bosta.

“Until I know where my daughter is and where I can find her so I can bring her home then I’ll feel batter,” Murin added.

The judge said Thomas White Sr. will be arrested again and will have to pay a $10,000 cash bond if he violates any part of his sentencing.