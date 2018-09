Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Our friends from the Norfolk SPCA (norfolkspca.com) join us to show off Crepe, a tiny kitten who is up for adoption, and to offer some great advice on how to cut down on shedding for your cat or dog.

And if you have a very photogenic pet, now is the time to enter you best pics to have them considered for next years Magic Mutt calendar. Enter at gogophotocontest.com/norfolkspca.