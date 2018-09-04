Hampton Police searching for suspects who opened fire on man’s vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened in the area of G Street and Maxwell Drive on September 1.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on the morning of the incident, police received a call of a shooting in the area of I-664 and Aberdeen Road, where officers were originally dispatched.

Officers arrived at the scene and met with the victim, a 34-year-old Hampton man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim told police that he and a woman had just returned to his vehicle, which was originally parked in the area of G Street and Maxwell Drive.

The victim then said he and the woman had just left Our World Club in the 2900 block of Maxwell Drive and were approached by two unknown suspects when they returned to the vehicle. One suspect pulled out a gun and demanded property from the two victims. The other suspect took the woman’s purse.

Concerned about his safety, the male victim pulled away from the area in the vehicle. The armed suspect opened fire on the vehicle as the victim was driving away. The victim was hit several times and taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects are described as young black males.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online.

Download the News 3 app for updates.