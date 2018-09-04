× First Warning Forecast: More Heat And Humidity

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

First day of school is hot, and humid with a few showers starting to pop up. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 80s and low 90s once again with heat index values already in the triple digits. We are already seeing very scattered showers with some heavy downpours. We will continue to see a 20% chance of some scattered, heavy downpours and lighting throughout the afternoon and into the evening. We will dry out overnight with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

More sunshine will mix in for Wednesday and Thursday with an even lower rain chance. Highs will return to the upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s and nearing the triple digits. Rain chances will stick to 10% both days so you can’t rule out a few pop up showers.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in for the weekend. Scattered showers/storms will start to move in Friday night and linger into Saturday. Rain chances will continue for Sunday as the front lingers over the region. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for the weekend but it will still be muggy.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 4th

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gordon expected to make landfall tonight as a hurricane. Gordon is centered about 145 miles ESE of the Mississippi River and moving NW at 15 mph. This general motion is expected to continue until landfall occurs tonight along the central Gulf coast. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico today and will approach the central Gulf Coast late this afternoon or evening. Gordon will move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley tonight and early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall. Rapid weakening is forecast

after Gordon moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

10:00 AM CDT Tue Sep 4

Location: 28.5°N 86.8°W

Moving: NW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1001 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Florence becomes the third hurricane of the Atlantic season. Florence is centered about 1240 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 12 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A slower NW motion is forecast to begin Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but weakening is forecast to begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday.

11:00 AM AST Tue Sep 4

Location: 19.7°N 42.5°W

Moving: WNW at 12 mph

Min pressure: 990 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

We are tracking a broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands as it moves slowly west to WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Although this disturbance continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, environmental conditions are expected to gradually become conducive for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week or this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%).

