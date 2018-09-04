Edenton man arrested for drug possession

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. – An Edenton man has been arrested for drug possession, according to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, August 31, deputies executed a search warrant for drugs in the town of Windfall. Authorities recovered cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Two suspects in the house were arrested and charged with a number of drug offenses.

Tevin Cofield of Edenton was charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cofield was placed under $155,000 bond and was taken to the Albemarle District Jail.

