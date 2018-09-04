Double amputee shares artwork, inspires Williamsburg community

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Chuck Dickerson isn’t a stranger to overcoming obstacles.

When he was 21-years-old, he lost both of his arms in an electrical accident. He spent months in a coma and even defied death after complications during surgery.

As a single father, life up to this point hasn’t always been easy. One thing that helped him persevere during difficult times was his love of art.

He quickly adapted to his prosthetic arms and learned how to paint in an unconventional way. “I do sketches with my feet, portraits of people. I do paintings using my mouth, my feet and my hooks,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson now sets up shop in the Target parking lot on Monticello Ave in Williamsburg. He talks to people as they drive by and paints landscapes for customers who want to bring his artwork home.

“When I come out and set up, the first thing I do is kneel and pray. I thank God for what he gave me here,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson works almost everyday and said even though he struggles, he will survive. “Life is not over with, life is still there. You can do anything you want in life, you just have to stop your crying and get up and do it,” he said.

Dickerson posts updates to his Facebook page about when he will be at Target. He spends up to six hours a day on his paintings and is working to buy a car so he is more accessible. To donate or buy some of his artwork, click here.