Coast Guard finds missing boater near Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Coast Guard units have found a boater who had gone missing Monday evening.

According to officials, the boater was rescued from shallow water Tuesday after they noticed a man waving his had arms to get the attention of rescuers.

According to officials, 59-year-old Robert Brown went out in his 16 foot jon boat around 6:30 — 7 p.m. last night near the Cherrystone Campground.

After Brown’s wife reported him missing, the Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City received a call Monday night to help in searching for a missing boater.

The rescue helicopter crew dropped the man off at Cherrystone Campground with no reported injuries.

“Having a float plan and a communication device like a VHF radio will get first responders to you quickly when you’re in trouble,” said Lt. Cmdr. Trisha Jantzen, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. “If you let someone know where you’re going and when you’re headed back, coupled with a way to reach out for help, you will drastically reduce search time and increase your chances to be rescued.”