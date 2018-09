CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the city around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to city officials, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive and police arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man would be pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel soon after police arrived.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time, police say.

