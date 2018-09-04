5-year-old Chesapeake boy found safe after reports of not getting off school bus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 5-year-old boy who was reported unaccounted for after not getting off his school bus Tuesday is safe and with family, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

The boy’s father called police around 3:43 p.m., saying his son did not get off the school bus. The child attends Greenbrier Primary School.

Police believe the boy had gotten on the wrong bus. Units went to the school to figure out which bus he was on.

Later Tuesday, authorities announced the boy was with his family and uninjured.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Chesapeake Public Schools said that another student also boarded the wrong bus:

Two kindergarten students boarded the wrong bus this afternoon at Greenbrier Primary School. Thankfully, the card system used with kindergarten students was effective—the students were not able to exit the bus until united with a parent who holds their corresponding card. It is important to note the students were not unsupervised at any time. The bus driver was able to return the students to school to be picked up by parents. We understand that this was a very stressful experience for both families, and are thankful to report the students were never in any danger. The principal is following up on the situation and will personally assist these students during dismissal tomorrow while a routine is established.

