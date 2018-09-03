York-Poquoson deputies help local boy get his stolen bike back

YORK CO., Va. – A young boy will ride again thanks to two local deputies.

On Monday, Deputy Hicks and Deputy Walker with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a concerned citizen. According to officials, 10-year-old James McCray III told them his bike had been stolen from his front yard that morning and that he really wanted it back.

The deputies patrolled the neighborhood but were not able to find the bike. James’ father told them he wasn’t interested in pressing charges and that he just wanted his son to have his bike back.

Deputy Hicks and Deputy Walker expanded their search to nearby neighborhoods and found a bike on the side of the road similar to the description James gave them. When they inspected it more closely, it turned out to be the bike that belonged to James.

James’ bike was found 1.2 miles away from his home, the sheriff’s office said.

While the deputies were happy to return the bike, James was even happier to get his bike back!