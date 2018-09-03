Virginia Beach rescuers locate body in search for missing boater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rescuers located a body during the search for a missing boater Monday afternoon.

Officials said it was a male but they have not identified the body yet.

Efforts began Sunday to find the man after a canoe he was in capsized and he did not come back out of the water.

Officials said he was on a date with a woman on the boat and she was rescued by a neighbor.

Officials recovered the body around 4 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Locksley Arch.

The water in the area where the body was recovered was about 45 feet deep, officials said.

