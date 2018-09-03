GULF OF MEXICO – Tropical Storm Gordon forms near the Florida Keys. Gordon is centered about ten miles west of Key Largo, Florida, and moving WNW at 16 mph.

A WNW to NW motion is expected over the next 72 hours.

On the forecast track, the disturbance will pass over Florida Keys and the southern portion of the Florida peninsula Monday morning, move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening, and reach the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

As of 8:05 a.m. EDT Monday, September 3

Location: 25.1°N 80.6°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph