Think with Wink: ODU’s predictable pigskin

NORFOLK, Va. - In Saturday's season opener, the Old Dominion University football team suffered arguably its worst loss in program history.

The Monarchs, favored by 6.5 points on the road at Liberty - a team transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), lost 52-10. ODU has lost games by more points, but never since moving-up to FBS in 2013 have the Monarchs lost by a wider margin in a game they were favored to win.

According to analysts RJ Bell and Brad Powers of Pregame.com, Old Dominion is favored in Saturday's home and conference opener vs. Florida International - but will be underdogs in eight of its final 10 games. The Monarchs are expected to beat VMI and their trip to Rice is a "pick 'em" according to Bell and Powers.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in why it's time for a change at ODU.

