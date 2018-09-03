It’s back to school time! Click here for resources on how to win the school year

Think with Wink: ODU’s predictable pigskin

Posted 11:28 pm, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01AM, September 4, 2018

Wide receiver Travis Fulgham of the Old Dominion Monarchs. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. - In Saturday's season opener, the Old Dominion University football team suffered arguably its worst loss in program history.

The Monarchs, favored by 6.5 points on the road at Liberty - a team transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), lost 52-10. ODU has lost games by more points, but never since moving-up to FBS in 2013 have the Monarchs lost by a wider margin in a game they were favored to win.

ODU football Bobby Wilder, Stevie Williams

According to analysts RJ Bell and Brad Powers of Pregame.com, Old Dominion is favored in Saturday's home and conference opener vs. Florida International - but will be underdogs in eight of its final 10 games. The Monarchs are expected to beat VMI and their trip to Rice is a "pick 'em" according to Bell and Powers.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in why it's time for a change at ODU.

