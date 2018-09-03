Ten shot at California apartment complex

Ten people have been shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, police say.

Three of the victims are in an “extremely critical” condition, San Bernardino Police spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead said.

Lawhead said the shooting took place in a common area of the complex and all the victims are believed to be adults.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Lawhead said officers got a call reporting shots fired at 1277 East Lynwood Drive on Sunday at 10:45 PT. Officers arrived to find “at least 10 victims down,” Lawhead said.