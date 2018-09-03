Suffolk barbershop gives away free haircuts and school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two things come to mind for students when they hear that the start of the school year is just around the corner: New school supplies and new haircuts.

One barbershop in Suffolk gave away both haircuts and school supplies to students to win the new school year on Monday.

Cut N' Shears has been running this event since 2012, and we got to see their awesome holiday tradition.

"Giving them [students] a sharp haircut, but gives us the opportunity to let them focus for the year. We give them encouraging words, build their confidence up," said Karl Wilkins, who has been a barber for 30 years.

Wilkins said they provide school supplies to those who might need those items most and haircuts to those that may not be able to afford their services.

"We are doing this; we are coming together as a team. This is a blessing to the community because they are such a blessing to us, so we are making the sacrifice today to do something positive," Wilkins said.

"Rico" Simpson, Cut N' Shears owner, said, "Just by having the support - the people who donated to this event - my team that came out here today, on their day off, and do their services for free. They are donating their time and effort to do that and also give school supplies."

Wilkins said the saying 'It takes a village to raise a child,' comes to mind. He added, "I think when other organizations see moments like this happen, it just does something to them and makes them want to be a part of it. Because if all of us were to come together, our kids would be... it would be just an amazing moment across this city period."