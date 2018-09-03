Scooters stolen from deaf Virginia Beach couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two sets of keys to two scooters are all Christina Martin and Jose Malave have left. They said their peace sport scooters were stolen from the parking lot of the Windsong Apartments on Northampton Blvd. The couple, who is deaf, returned from a weekend camping trip Monday morning to find the parking spot where they always park their scooters empty.

"Very sad. Very shocking," said Malave as his fiancee, Martin, signed to him how she felt.

News 3 spoke with Martin's dad about what happened. He said his daughter called him crying about what had happened. By the time he got to their apartment, the couple had already filed a police report. Martin's scooter is yellow and Malave's is blue.

"It makes me angry. It makes me really angry. They're good kids trying hard to make a life," said William Watts, Jr.

The couple always parks their scooters in their assigned spot right in front of their apartment. Martin always parks hers closest to the entrance. For now, the couple is concerned about the next few weeks and how they are going to get around.

"They are these kids' lifelines. They get to work with them, go to the store with them. They don't have driver's licenses, so they rely heavily on these bikes," said Watts, Jr.

The couple purchased the scooters last fall, paying more than $700 each. But what the scooters brought them is worth more than that, especially given their disabilities. The couple said they don't like depending on others and prefer to be on their own and have the freedom to do what they want, when they want.

Now they are hoping someone will spot their scooters and they can get them back.