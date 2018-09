VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

Around 11:15 a.m., the fire department responded to a residential fire in the 1800 block of Monet Court located in the Landstown Lakes section of the city.

Smoke was coming from the rear of the house.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and officials said one person was taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.