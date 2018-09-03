× Monday’s first Warning Forecast: Hot, humid, “pop up” storm possible

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A typical summer Labor Day… Today’s forecast will be a lot like the weekend and what you would expect for the unofficial end to summer. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures returning to the upper 80s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will see a nice mix of sun & clouds today with a “pop up” shower/storm possible this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected but lightning with a heavy downpour is possible.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s for most of the work week, above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies again tomorrow with another chance for an afternoon “pop up” shower/storm. We should see a bit more sunshine in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday with an even slimmer rain chance.

We will be tracking a cold front set to move in this weekend. That front will likely drop our temperatures into the mid 80s but will also bring in more clouds and an increased chance for showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 3rd

1821 Hurricane: One of most violent on record – eye over Norfolk

2003 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

2010 Hurricane Earl Brushes Outer Banks

Tropical Update

Tracking Tropical Storm Florence in the Eastern Atlantic.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven” is trying to form near south Florida.

Watching a disturbance coming off of the coast of Africa for potential future development.

