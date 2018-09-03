Man dies in Brunswick Co. single-vehicle crash

BRUNSWICK CO., Va. – A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Greentown Drive, north of Route 611 in Lawrenceville, Virginia.

State Police say the driver of a 1995 Chevrolet Camero was driving southbound on Greentown Drive when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and died at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Quintin DeVonzo Banks of Skippers, Virginia. His family members have been notified.

Authorities say it is not known if alcohol contributed to the crash, but mentioned that Banks was not wearing his seat belt.

Download the News 3 app for updates.