LongHorn Steakhouse helps grillers with Labor Day grilling hotline

Need help with grilling? No need to stress!

LongHorn Steakhouse is helping amateur grillers this Labor Day with its GRILL US HOTLINE, which is returning to help those who may have questions before their summer ending holiday grill feast.

For help, viewers can dial 1-855-LH-GRILL on Monday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ETto be immediately connected with one of LongHorn’s grilling experts.

Guests can also chat live with an expert on LongHorn Steakhouse’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when using #LHGrillMaster.