Isle of Wight Co. elementary school closed September 4 due to emergency A/C repairs

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – As kids in Hampton Roads head back to school Tuesday, Westside Elementary School in Isle of Wight County will be closed for both students and staff.

A spokesperson with Isle of Wight County Schools said the school district’s maintenance department discovered that the cooling tower for Westside Elementary’s air conditioning system had failed sometime late Sunday or early Monday. Maintenance crews were doing a routine check of all buildings in preparation for the first day of school.

The school district is working with its vendor to find a replacement part if it is available; if not, crews will make repairs to the part.

More about the status of the system should be known by Tuesday afternoon. School officials will provide an update once a decision about school on Wednesday has been made.

Parents can keep up with updates through the school district’s Connect 5 system. Information can also be found on the district’s official website and social media accounts.

