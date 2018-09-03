How much is too much anxiety for kids starting school

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Many kids are excited to be back in school but for others it can be a stressful time.

Mother of five, Taneka Stewart said one of her children dealt with bullying which caused some anxiety in the past.

“It’s very difficult to watch as mom,” said Stewart.

She, like many other parents, say they work to have open lines of communication with their children.

“They have to fit in. They have dress the right dress. They have to say the right words. They have to be on so they don’t get ostracized,” said Dr. Dr. Abbot Granoff, a Psychiatrist based out of Virginia Beach.

Although fears and worries are typical in children, persistent or extreme forms of fear and sadness could be due to anxiety or depression, According to the CDC.

Dr. Granoff said he has treated children and adults for the past 40 years in Hampton Roads for all sorts of disorders like anxiety, depression, panic attacks and other mental issues.

He said any type of change can involve anxiety, but parents should be worried if they child shows more serious physical symptoms like headaches and nausea.

He said a kid may need professional help if the child is excessively crying a lot when they have to leave their house or have to leave the care of their parent or guardian.

He said he believes many children are misdiagnosed.

Watch News 3 at 6 Tuesday evening to learn more about how to spot the signs of extreme anxiety in children.