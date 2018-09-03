Hokies open season, ACC play with first Florida State trip since 2008

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – While Virginia Tech is quite comfortable playing in primetime on Labor Day weekend, the Hokies enter unfamiliar territory Monday night in Tallahassee.

One year after its season opener vs. West Virginia at FedEx Field Sunday September 3rd, Virginia Tech takes its first trip to Florida State since 2008. Monday night, the Hokies and Seminoles meet for the first time since 2012 and only the fourth ACC contest between these two foes.

Monday night’s game between No. 19 Florida State and No. 20 Virginia Tech is just the fifth opener in ACC history matching ranked ACC teams and the first since 2006. The Hokies have lost three straight games vs. ranked opponents.

“The big games are hard for everybody,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “It’s two good teams out there battling it out. I think continuing to push our program forward with what we’re doing facilities-wise, what we’re doing operationally, how we’re handling recruiting are going to give us the chance when we play other elite people.”

The 19th ranked Seminoles and No. 20 Hokies kickoff at 8:00 p.m. Monday night in Tallahassee. The game will be televised on ESPN.