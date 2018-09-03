Hokies open 2018 season with Sunshine State stunner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fuente’s Florida follies are over.

Monday, 20th ranked Virginia Tech – a touchdown underdog, dominated No. 19 Florida State in its home stadium, 24-3. After losing three straight in the Sunshine State, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente picks up his first win in Florida as Hokies head coach.

Tech, on its way to its first win at Doak Campbell Stadium since 1974, dominated wire-to-wire thanks to five FSU turnovers. Bud Foster’s defense, returning just four starters, limits the Seminoles to just 3-of-14 on third downs and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt.

Eric Kumah scored two touchdowns in the win, one on a block punt return and one on a 49-yard TD strike from quarterback Josh Jackson.

Chesapeake’s Deshawn McClease (Oscar Smith High School) led the Hokies with 13 carries and 77 yards.

Virginia Beach’s Trevon Hill (Salem High School) had three tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Hokies (1-0 overall, 1-0 ACC) host William and Mary Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Lane Stadium.

