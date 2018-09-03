× First Warning Forecast: Pop Up Showers

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are tracking some showers and storms popping up this afternoon with some heavy downpours and lightning possible but we are not expecting any of this to go severe. A few pop up showers and storms will linger for some in the evening then clear out overnight. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values breaking into the triple digits. We will cool off into the upper 70s overnight.

Tomorrow some of us will start off the first day of school with some patchy fog. By the afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s again, above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with another chance for an afternoon “pop up” shower/storm. We should see a bit more sunshine in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday with an even slimmer rain chance. Highs will stay in the upper 80s through Friday.

We will be tracking a cold front set to move in this weekend. That front will likely drop our temperatures into the low to mid 80s which is near normal but will also bring in more clouds and an increased chance for showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 3rd

1821 Hurricane: One of most violent on record – eye over Norfolk

2003 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

2010 Hurricane Earl Brushes Outer Banks

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gordon impacting south Florida. Gordon is centered about 60 miles WNW of Key Largo, Florida and moving WNW at 16 mph. A WNW to NW motion is expected over the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early afternoon, reach the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours, and Gordon could be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast.

11:00 AM EDT Mon Sep 3

Location: 25.3°N 81.3°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Tropical Storm Florence is a little stronger as it continues moving across the central tropical Atlantic. Florence is centered about 980 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 16 mph. A west to WNW motion is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected later today, followed by a slow weakening trend starting on Tuesday.

11:00 AM AST Mon Sep 3

Location: 18.3°N 38.7°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

A tropical wave located more than 400 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next several days while the system moves West to WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (40%).

