YORKTOWN, Va. — Firefighters in Yorktown responded to a fire at Redline Performance Motorsports on Monday.

Officials tell News 3 the fire at 7331 George Washington Memorial Highway was marked under control by 4:30 a.m.

York County Fire was assisted by the Newport News Fire Department, the Poquoson Fire Department and Fort Eustis Fire and Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.