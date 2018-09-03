Firefighters respond to Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a house fire in the Charlestowne Lake South section of the city Monday.

Fire officials said the house fire was in the 1800 block of Kathleen Court and damaged two homes.

The fire damage to the second home was caused by heat and damaged only the vinyl siding.

A family of five and their dog were able to escape the fire without injury. No other injuries were also reported.

The fire is currently under control. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to officials.