Early morning shooting in Portsmouth leaves man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured.

Around 2:24 a.m. Monday, police received a call from Maryview Hospital notifying them that a man walked into the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his thigh.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the man was shot in the 500 block of Edwards Street before a personal vehicle took him to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or online.

