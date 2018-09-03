Consumer Reports: Allergy shots without needles

If you suffer from allergies and the traditional medications won`t work, there`s something newer that may help.

It`s called sublingual immunotherapy, or SLIT, and it`s an alternative that doesn`t include shots.

Consumer Reports took a look at the new possible remedy and tells you whether it could be a good option to get rid

of those pesky allergy symptoms.

Consumer Reports says it may be worth considering. Sublingual immunotherapy is pretty easy to use. Once you have a consultation with your doctor, all it really takes is putting a tablet under your tongue for only a few minutes a day.

Currently, there are four FDA-approved SLIT treatments available on the market:

 Odactra, the first SLIT-approved treatment for people allergic to house dust

mites.

 Oralair, for five different grass pollens.

 Grastek, for Timothy grass allergies.

 Ragwitek, for ragweed.

Depending on the specific SLIT treatment, younger people may start at age 5.

Consumer Reports says that the five-grass, Timothy grass, and ragweed tablets are started about four months before the grass season and continue through the season.