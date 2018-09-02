Virginia Zoo offering September membership swap with Children’s Museum of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. – As part of the Virginia Zoo’s membership swap program, zoo members can enjoy admission to the Children’s Museum of Virginia through September.

Virginia Zoo members who visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia will enjoy free admission for up to eight people a day based on their current Virginia Zoo membership. To enjoy this benefit, visitors can show their current membership card and photo ID at the admissions desk.

Members of the Children’s Museum of Virginia will also enjoy free admission for up to 8 people a day based on their current Children’s Museum membership level when they visit the Virginia Zoo, and 10 percent discounts in the gift shop and food service locations.

In addition, members of the Children’s Museum of Virginia that also become members of the Virginia Zoo during the month of September can take advantage of a $5 discount on a Virginia Zoo membership.

The offer is not applicable for special events and education programs.

According to a Facebook post by the Virginia Zoo, The Children’s Museum of Virginia is a place where families and caregivers with children ages 1 though 11 are encouraged to imagine, explore and discover together through play.

Visit childrensmuseumvirginia.com or call (757) 393-5258 for more information.