Virginia State Police vehicle pursuit ends in Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A vehicle chase that began in Suffolk ended in the Downtown Tunnel near Portsmouth Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police received a BOL (Be on the Lookout) from the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland of a person of interest wanted in a homicide investigation who was thought to be traveling through Virginia.

Shortly after the BOL was released, the suspect was spotted on Route 58 in Suffolk driving a 2014 gold Kia Spectra four-door sedan. A traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect failed to comply and fled.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and went through the cities of Suffolk and Portsmouth until the suspect crashed in the Downtown Tunnel. The suspect, who suffered minor injuries, was apprehended and taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

The suspect is in police custody and will be transferred back to Maryland. State police are in the process of obtaining warrants for the pursuit and traffic crash.