VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The search is on for a missing canoer Sunday evening.

Virginia Beach EMS, an EMS Marine Team, Virginia Beach Fire Department & Fire Boat and Virginia Beach Police are actively searching for the person.

City officials said the canoe overturned and one person did not return to land.

9-1-1 was called and the search began around 3:30 p.m., in the Sherwood Lakes area.

