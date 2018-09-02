Virginia Beach elementary school creates lip sync video to welcome students back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Back to school time can make people have the blues about summer ending but one school is creating excitement!

Faculty and staff at Indian Lakes Elementary School wanted to pump students up so they took a page from the lip sync challenge police departments are doing to make their own version.

Viewers can enjoy a mashup of different songs and scenes around the school as the talented staff shows off their dance moves.

to put everyone in a positive mood and excited to have a great school year.

The school also challenged Brookwood Elementary, the VBCPS Central Office and neighboring school districts to participate.