Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to commercial structure fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire early Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 2:26 a.m. for a fire at The Lofts at One Eleven apartment building. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:32 a.m.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger said that upon arrival, personnel found a three story apartment building with nothing showing. Suffolk Police had arrived on the scene earlier and were evacuating the occupants.

Crews entered the apartment building and found a small fire in the kitchen area in one of the apartments. The fire was out upon arrival due to sprinkler system activation and was contained to the kitchen area in that apartment. The fire was marked under control at 3:52 a.m.

Five adults and one infant will be displaced due to the fire and resulting water damage to the downstairs apartment. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.