Spotify names this year’s most-streamed ‘Songs of Summer’

It was the plea heard around the world; “Kiki, do you love me?”

The line not only set the stage for a viral dance challenge, but is the standout lyric of 2018’s most streamed song of the summer – “In My Feelings” by Drake.

The track, from the artist’s album Scorpion, streamed more than 393 million times between June 1 and August 20. Maroon 5’s ballad “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B) is the second most-streamed song of the summer, with about 293 million streams, and Cardi B’s “I Like It” (featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny) came in a close third with more than 289 million streams for the same time period.

The list of top summer streaming hits also includes dance tracks “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa and “Solo” by Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato, as well as 5 Seconds of Summer’s pop-rock anthem “Youngblood.” Ariana Grande’s track “no tears left to cry” was a mainstay on the charts throughout the summer, as the singer’s lead single off Sweetener, one of August’s most anticipated albums.

Summer 2018 can also be defined by its breakout stars, perhaps most notably Juice WRLD, a 19-yr-old Chicago rapper whose track “Lucid Dreams” has been a consistent presence on Spotify’s global chart for the last two months.

“Juice WRLD is undoubtedly the breakout star of the summer,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s Head of Urban Music. “His rise was one of the quickest in recent memory but his music has proven to have staying power. His knack for melodies and his willingness to be vulnerable on songs like ‘Lucid Dreams’ connected with his audience in a real way.”

Latin jam “Te Boté – Remix” has also emerged as a top summer track globally, led by newcomer to the world stage Nio Garcia, a Puerto Rican dancer-turned-rapper (the track also features artists Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam).

Here are Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer 2018:

1. In My Feelings – Drake

2. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)

3. I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

4. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD

5. SAD! – XXXTENTACION

6. Better Now – Post Malone

7. One Kiss – Calvin Harris (with Dua Lipa)

8. Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

9. Taste – Tyga (feat. Offset)

10. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

11. God’s Plan – Drake

12. Nice For What – Drake

13. Te Boté – Remix – Nio Garcia (feat. Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam)

14. Jackie Chan – Tiësto, Dzeko (feat. Post Malone, Preme)

15. Back To You – Selena Gomez

16. no tears left to cry – Ariana Grande

17. Moonlight – XXXTENTACION

18. Don’t Matter To Me – Drake (with Michael Jackson)

19. Rise – Jonas Blue

20. Nonstop – Drake

Here are Spotify’s Top U.S. Songs of Summer 2018:

1. In My Feelings – Drake

2. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD

3. SAD! – XXXTENTACION

4. I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

5. Nice For What – Drake

6. Better Now – Post Malone

7. Taste – Tyga (feat. Offset)

8. Moonlight – XXXTENTACION

9. Nonstop – Drake

10. Yes Indeed – Lil Baby & Drake

11. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)

12. I’m Upset – Drake

13. God’s Plan – Drake

14. Psycho – Post Malone (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

15. All Mine – Kanye West

16. Jocelyn Flores – XXXTENTACION

17. Don’t Matter To Me – Drake (with Michael Jackson)

18. All Girls Are The Same – Juice WRLD

19. Look Alive – BlocBoy JB (feat. Drake)

20. changes – XXXTENTACION