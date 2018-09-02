Several empty rail cars derail in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews responded to a train derailment Sunday evening.

The incident happened near the Amtrak Station in the 9000 block of Warwick Blvd.

Police communications got the report around 6:15 p.m.

A CSX spokesperson said a train heading northbound derailed several empty rail cars within the rail yard.

There were no reported leaks, spills or injuries and there was no impact to the surrounding community, the spokesperson said.

CSX personnel are assessing the situation and developing a plan to safely clear away the rail cars and resume normal train operations.