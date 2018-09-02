Perquimans County crash kills man, injures three others

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. – Officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened August 29.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Center Hill Road.

A Saab sedan was traveling northeast and a Dodge minivan was traveling southwest on Center Hill Road when the Saab crossed the middle lane and into the lane of the Dodge.

The Dodge swerved to get out of the way but they ended up colliding head-on, highway patrol officials said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with injuries but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A front seat passenger in the Dodge was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was pronounced deceased, the official said.

Another passenger in the Dodge was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries as well.

Officials said the cause of the investigation is under investigation.