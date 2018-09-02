One dead after I-664 crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A vehicle crash in Newport News killed one person early Sunday morning.

The Virginia State Police responded to a crash on southbound I-664 at the Jefferson Avenue exit at 2:29 a.m. A Kia Stinger had crossed into the path of a Nissan Altima, made contact with it and pushed it into the guardrail. The momentum of the impact caused the Nissan to roll over and land on top of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia was killed instantly. The driver and passenger of the Altima were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

