Labor Day First Warning Forecast: Sunny and warm, widely scattered storms possible

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible Monday morning. High pressure will control our weather for most of the week, so rain chances will remain right around 20 percent. A pop-up shower or storm will still be possible everyday, but we will not be dealing with a washout out by any means.

Labor Day is looking mostly dry, hot and humid. Highs will warm to the upper 80s. Some communities could reach the 90 degree mark. It will be humid, so temperatures will actually feel like the upper 90s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon due to a sea breeze that will set up. Watch out for a few isolated downpours. If you’re heading to the beach, keep in mind there is a moderate risk of rip currents.

The weather will be very uniform Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s with just a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm. A little more sunshine will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. A front will will approach for the weekend with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Labor Day: AM patchy fog. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm possible (20%). Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Florence

Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A slightly slower west to west-northwest motion is expected over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through the next few days.

11:00 PM AST Sun Sep 2

Location: 17.9°N 35.9°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1000 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the disturbance will pass over the Florida Keys or the southern portion of the Florida peninsula Monday, and move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening, and reach the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph, with higher gusts.Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm Monday night.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Sep 2

Location: 23.4°N 78.7°W

Moving: WNW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1012 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

