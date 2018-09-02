Kapri Bibbs headlines Redskins eight practice squad signings

LOUDOUN County, Va. – The 24 hours between “cut day” in the NFL can be nerve-wrecking. After players are cut, they are placed on waivers, allowing other teams to claim them if they see fit.

If they aren’t claimed, then they become eligible for the practice squad, a group that has a 10-player maximum. The Redskins aren’t using their 10 spots initially, instead, they’re bringing back eight players that participated with the team in off-season workouts.

Headlining the group is fan favorite Kapri Bibbs. The multi-dimensional running back was a part of the position battle that saw the team keep five receivers on the roster.

The plan is to send Byron Marshall to the injured reserve in the next few days.

“I think this probably took more discussion because we had a lot more players that were worthy of the 53, you know,” head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday after practice.

“We could’ve gone a lot of different ways and we had to come up with the guys that we came up with. That still could change in the next couple of days or next couple of weeks, but I feel like this year, we had more discussions on who should stay and who shouldn’t stay, so it was tougher probably than any year, this year.”

The Redskins signed the following players to their practice squad:

RB Kapri Bibbs

WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.

TE Matt Flanagan

WR Darvin Kidsy

DB Kenny Ladler

LB Cassanova McKinzy

T Timon Parris

DT JoJo Wicker