First Warning Forecast: Sunshine with a stray shower or storm possible

After some storms early this morning in some communities, we are looking drier. Still keeping a 20 percent chance for a stray shower or storm. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. High pressure will start building in.

Labor Day will be warm and humid. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. We are keeping a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm.

The weather will be pretty consistent Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s and rain chances will sit right around 20 percent. A slight chance for showers and storms Saturday as another front moves in.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Florence will continue to move toward the open eastern Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through Tuesday.

5:00 AM AST Sun Sep 2

Location: 16.5°N 31.4°W

Moving: WNW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern and central Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a tropical wave and an upper-level trough. This activity is expected to move west-northwestward across the remainder of the Bahamas and south Florida during the next day or so and little, if any, development is expected during that time due to strong upper-level winds. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for development when the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico, where a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week. Regardless of development, heavy rains are likely across much of the Bahamas and southern Florida during the next day or two. See products from your local weather forecast office for more information.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

